Women in Ag Magazine partner with EuroTier to launch Women in Ag award
Nominations now open; International jury appointed; award ceremony at EuroTier 16 November 2022
Women worldwide are increasingly becoming the equals of their male partners in agribusiness”HANNOVER, GERMANY, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Ag Magazine, the only international digital magazine solely dedicated to women in agriculture, has partnered with EuroTier, the leading trade fair for professional livestock farming, to launch a new award: “Women in Ag Awards International”. Open to professional women working in agriculture, including farmers, industry, academia and organizations, the award recognises outstanding contribution to the profession.
— Kim Schoukens
“Women have always played an important role in agriculture. Today, however, many women are farm managers or professionals working in industry and we are seeing a trend that some are becoming more prominent and more vocal as we notice a shift in the perception towards their competencies,” says Kim Schoukens, Chief Editor of Women in Ag Magazine
Women in Ag Magazine was created to amplify these women’s voices and let their stories serve as inspiration for the other women in the industry.
“Now, the magazine, which was launched 18 months ago, is introducing together with EuroTier a new award scheme for women in agriculture. An international jury has already been set up to evaluate entries in time for EuroTier 2022. We are basically just waiting for the nominations to pour in,” says Kim Schoukens
The winners will be announced at EuroTier 2022 in Hanover, Germany, which will host the award ceremony on 16 November at organiser DLG’s (German Agricultural Society) exhibition stand.
Nominations – How
Nominations are now open for women from all over the world who are active in the agricultural industry from livestock and arable farming, including famers, mechanics, sales persons, scientists engineers and researchers to influencers, bloggers and journalists. With a simple online nomination process, the award scheme allows both submissions from individual candidates or nominations by third parties.
Jury and criteria
Consisting of women from the agricultural industry, the international jury panel will be presented on the Women in Ag website later this month. The criteria for the awards include innovative work approaches, overall presentation of the professional work as well as the impact on the agricultural community, locally or globally.
“Women worldwide are increasingly becoming the equals of their male partners in agribusiness”, adds Kim Schoukens. “There is still some work to be done regarding the perception of women, and that’s what motivated us to create the Women in Ag Magazine and now, the Women in Ag Awards International. We aim to recognise the work of women in our industry and, hopefully, contribute to a future where Awards specifically for women are no longer needed.”
“We are very pleased with the launch of this new award which is one of the first ones in our industry to recognise the pivotal role of women in agriculture, ” says Ines Rathke, Project Manager at EuroTier. “The agricultural industry in Germany in particular has a high proportion of professional women, especially as livestock farmers. The EuroTier trade fair as a venue for the launch of the Women in Ag Award International is therefore ideal,” she concludes.
The registration form and competition rules can be found here: https://womeninagmag.com/wia-awards-international/
Antoon Vanderstraeten
AKA Media
+32 471 70 60 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter