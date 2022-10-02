Vietnamese leaders sent congratulations to Chinese counterparts on China's 73rd National Day

VIETNAM, October 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly have cabled messages of congratulations to their Chinese counterparts on 73rd National Day of China (October 1).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders spoke highly of socio-economic achievements that the Chinese Party, State and people have reaped over the past 73 years. They expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC with Party General Secretary and President Xi at the core, the Chinese people will continue staying united and accomplish goals and tasks set by the CPC to build China into a modern socialist country with prosperity, democracy, civilisation, harmonisation and beauty.

They affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam attach importance to consolidating and developing friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people; stand ready together with China to strengthen political trust and deepen cooperation in various areas, toward developing the Việt Nam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a stable and healthy manner to bring practical benefits to the two peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On the occasion of the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC, they wished and believed that the Congress would be a success, opening up a new road for the revolutionary cause of the Chinese Party, State and people.

On the occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory message to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The minister hoped Vietnam and China will step up their cooperation across all and develop their bilateral trade in a balanced, healthy and sustainable manner.

In a recorded message sent to China on the occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan proposed China facilitate trade of farm produce from Việt Nam.

He also suggested expanding high-quality investment cooperation, thereby bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in world. — VNS