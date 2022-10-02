Explorer1 Music Group (EX1) Announces The Acquisition And Relaunch Of Music Benefactors, An Sec Registered Music Crowdfunding Platform

Explorer1 Music Group (EX1) is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of MUSIC BENEFACTORS, an SEC Registered Crowdfunding company, the launch of a new technology and marketing platform, and the release of its latest Crowdfunding offering.

LOS ANGELES, October 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explorer1 Music Group (EX1) is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of MUSIC BENEFACTORS, an SEC Registered Crowdfunding company, the launch of a new technology and marketing platform, and the release of it's latest Crowdfunding offering.

Crowdfunding is a recognized way for individuals and companies to raise money, and the music industry has seen many companies launch in the last few years. Music Benefactors developed a music focused platform which enables instant online investments, with equity ownership being issued in tours, albums and careers of artists and musicians, allowing individual and institutional investors directly receive a portion of income and profits.

Music Benefactors and EX1 consult with and approve each offering, and unlike most other platforms that expect the artist to promote the fundraise, EX1 and Music Benefactors leverage EX1's global marketing network to promote the offerings, allowing artists and musical projects at any stage of their career to reach a far wider and music focused audience than any other crowdfunding solution. For EX1, the transaction not only adds a crowdfunding platform to it's fast growing portfolio of brands, but also creates a new pipeline of potential artists for its GRAMMY® Nominated, award winning record label - EX1 Records.

Music Benefactor founder and President, Matt Lutz is joined by Karen Johnson, a seasoned financial professional who serves as Vice President, and advertising guru Terry Balagia, formerly of Saatchi & Saatchi, and founder of Snowball Media, to serve as Chief Marketing Officer. Karen and Terry work closely with Matt, the artists and EX1's CFO, Philip Slavin, to maximise the opportunity while ensuring full compliance with the various SEC and FINRA requirements.

"I am so proud that EX1 recognized the value in this business and platform I spent years developing," said Matt Lutz, Founder and President of Music Benefactors. "Their visionary approach to vetting and marketing each of the offerings I believe is a breathe of fresh air in the crowdfunding space, and will give Music Benefactors the edge when it comes to delivering financial success for artists and musical projects."

"Since launching EX1's artist partnership model in 2019, we are constantly approached by amazingly talented songwriters, performers and artists that we would like to support, but are not fiscally or creatively a fit for our full partnership model," said Paul Woolnough, founder and CEO of the Explorer1 Music Group. "With Music Benefactors, we can now provide them a platform to raise the funds they need to take their career to the next level, while opening the door to a deeper relationship that may see them work with EX1 in the future."

While Music Benefactors has successfully funded music projects in the past, most recently the financing of country artist Karen Waldrup's latest album, Kendall County Road that was released September 9th, the first offering under EX1's ownership is for the creation of a Las Vegas extravaganza, and global expansion through franchising of The Violution, a female empowering, all-girl electric stringed instrument band and live experience that delivers a genre crossing, multicultural live musical experience never heard or seen before. To view the offering please visit: http://www.musicbenefactors.com/theviolution

ABOUT MUSIC BENEFACTORS: Founded by CEO Matt Lutz, Music Benefactors Music Benefactors is an SEC registered company with a technology platform that strengthens the connection between performing and recording artists and music fans and investors around the world. By becoming a Music Benefactor you can invest and help your favorite artist fund their careers, tours, albums, or new and exciting projects. becoming a part owner of the assets and content they create, and sharing in the income and profits they generate. Music Benefactors is owned by the GRAMMY® nominated, award winning Explorer1 Music Group (EX1). For more information visit: http://www.musicbenefactors.com

ABOUT EXPLORER1 MUSIC: Explorer1 Music Group (EX1) is a Los Angeles based global full-service music company, run by highly experienced and respected industry professionals who first and foremost are music lovers. EX1 owns and operates EX1 Records a Grammy® nominated, award winning, independent record label who want to self-release music, but still require the distribution, marketing, funding & infrastructure a record company provides.

