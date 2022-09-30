Submit Release
Vietjet opens new routes between Việt Nam and the city of temples - Ahmedabad

VIETNAM, September 30 - HÀ NỘI — The first-ever direct flights from Việt Nam to Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat state, western India, was available from Thursday evening on two routes from Hà Nội and HCM City via Vietjet, with four return flights on each route every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

At around four hours per leg, Vietjet will bring people and tourists from Ahmedabad to ancient Hà Nội, the peaceful capital of Việt Nam, which is beautiful and hospitable with unique cultural features, or to modern HCM City, an economic icon with a vibrant pace of life that offers various entertainment experiences.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad, a city recognised as a world heritage site by UNESCO, embodies the interference between a modern science-technology city and a cradle of cultures with many unique architectures, such as Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan Temple, and Hathee Singh Jain, which captivate millions of tourists around the world.

With one-way tickets priced just from VNĐ668,000 (US$27.98), excluding taxes and fees, and attractive VNĐ0 ticket promotions every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, people and tourists can easily buy tickets to fly directly from Ahmedabad to the two largest cities in Việt Nam.

It’s easier for Vietnamese tourists to discover India with a convenient and fast e-visa policy without a COVID test or for international tourists to visit and stay in Việt Nam, especially “Pearl Island” Phú Quốc, with a visa exemption policy for 30 days. VNS

