KokTailz app now offering a whole new experience in the dating industry

KokTailz is a platform created to facilitate genuine connections between people with a whole new refined and unique approach to dating apps entirely.

UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is a social media / online dating application developed to enable friendship and love. KokTailz, whose of the top dating apps, was developed with the aim of enabling anyone and everyone irrespective of age, location, gender orientation, etc., to create meaningful connections. Users can access filters such as body type, ethnicity, age, height, etc., to get as close as possible to an ideal mate. There are now over 1,500 dating apps or websites looking to draw single men and women and match them with one another. Among these options are top incumbents with huge market shares.

Each of these applications has unique features, thereby leaving users with no choice but to switch between services over a period. These features are unique to each application. KokTailz will merge all the unique features of major incumbents in the market, thereby giving users an all-inclusive platform and enabling a high adoption rate with less potential to switch to a different application. KokTailz is among the free dating apps.

Just as the name implies, KokTailz (cocktails) represents partying, dating, romance, having a wonderful time, mingling with new people, meeting up and having drinks, etc. It could also represent People. Just as there are several types of cocktails, based on the number and kind of ingredients added, KokTailz can represent the diverse types of people based on their personalities, character, their potential, and what they bring to the table. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz is designed to be an all-inclusive platform for dating and networking among people based on their location and dating preferences. Leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, the mobile app will be a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet.

The business operations of KokTailz will be conducted from 6436 167th Street. Tinley Park, Illinois, USA. The business will cover users from the United States as it foresees an operational expansion globally. KokTailz will be available on both Android and IOS.

KokTailz Brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People.