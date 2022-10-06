Submit Release
FOR OCTOBER, NATIONAL BULLYING PREVENTION MONTH: A BULLY-BAD DAY

Cover of A BULLY-BAD DAY by Diana Kizlauskas

A BULLY-BAD DAY

Kickstart a family or classroom discussion about bullying with this rhymed, read-aloud picture book for children 4-7 years old

Filled with excellent rhythm, composition and technique, A BULLY-BAD DAY provides a story and art that children will thoroughly enjoy.”
— BookList
DARIEN, ILINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just how bad can a bad day get? BULLY-bad!

A boy and his dog find their house invaded by a horde of comical animal bullies. The unwelcome guests put on a zany display of emotional, social and physical bullying for young readers to examine. There’s a rude hippo in the bathtub, a boorish bear in the den, a boastful zebra in the closet and a jam-slinging tortoise in the kitchen. The duo is teased by a kangaroo, insulted by an armadillo and shunned by a team cheered on by an elephant. When a scary lion brings the mayhem to a fur-raising climax, the two buddies resort to hiding in the attic, where they brainstorm solutions to their dilemma. How will these unlikely heroes win their battle with the bullies? Follow their struggle and its happy resolution in a tall tale designed to help children identify and handle bullying. Resources for parents and teachers are included at the back of the book.

DIANA KIZLAUSKAS is a Chicago area artist whose children’s illustrations have been published by Harcourt Achieve, Macmillan McGraw-Hill, Pearson Education/Scott Foresman, Compass/Seed Media, Pauline Books & Media, EDCO/Ireland and other internationally known companies. She has written and illustrated LETTUCE! (2015) and CHRISTMAS BEST (2016), two picture books published independently under the imprint of Bright Bear Books. She is a PAL Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators member. Diana’s formal training includes BA degrees in Illustration and Art Education. Besides advertising, editorial and children’s market illustration, her work experience includes PreK-2 teaching. She has two children, two grandchildren and two cuddly granddogs.

BOOK DETAILS:
A BULLY-BAD DAY
by Diana Kizlauskas
48 pages ● 8.5” x 8.5”
47 full-color illustrations
for children ages 4 to 7
ISBN: 978-0-9915233-8-2
$19.99 hardcover
Publication Date: September 1, 2022
Published by Bright Bear Books

Anthony Kizlauskas
Bright Bear Books
+1 630-724-9647
