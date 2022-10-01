Stonecrest Project Gaining Momentum With New Signs, New Tenants, And New Hotel

Stonecrest Resorts reveals 12 signed tenants for Priví including Hand & Stone and Original Hot Dog Factory for Phase II opening this fall.

STONECREST, Ga., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stonecrest Resorts, developer of the Sears adaptive reuse project at The Mall at Stonecrest, has announced twelve new tenants coming to Phase II of Priví, which is set to open this Fall.

The new tenants included Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Baldwin's Literary Social Bookstore & Coffee Bar, 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna Suites, The Lions Cage MMA Fight & Fitness Gym, Garden Life Juice Bar & Café, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Picasso's Splat Room, Naturally Gifted Treasures & Finds and Bricks 4 Kidz. In addition to the businesses, Phase II will include 6,000 square feet of event space, a co-working space, studios for creatives, and a fine art gallery.

"We are thrilled to announce these new tenants as part of our mix at Priví," said Vaughn Irons, Principal, Stonecrest Resorts. "As our flagship experiential place development, Priví will transform The Mall at Stonecrest into more than just a place for shopping, but also a destination for leisure activities, events, luxury experiences, and soon a variety of insatiable restaurant concepts this community has been waiting for." Stakeholders celebrated the erection of the building's new permanent signage this week.

Phase II adds more than 35,000 square feet of new retail, entertainment, and health & wellness amenities and attractions, joining with Phase I anchor tenant SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium which opened in November 2021. Once fully developed, Priví will be a family entertainment and lifestyle destination featuring over 200,000 square feet of eateries, shops, services, entertainment, and attractions.

A New Focus on Health & Wellness

The Priví Healthplex is a collective of individual boutique health and wellness concepts working together to provide evidence-based services and facilitate best practices in wellness education. The tenants of Priví Healthplex include:

● Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa: With over 500 locations across the United States and Canada, Hand & Stone will offer a full complement of specialty massages, facials, and enhancements while providing each customer with a resort spa experience.

● 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna: Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 3 Degrees is the original infrared sauna studio offering private suites and saunas. Delivering therapeutic infrared heat to relieve stress and improve health, this location will be the company's first in the Southeast.

● The Lion's Cage MMA Fitness Club: A mixed martial arts (MMA) training and fitness gym that offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu, karate, wrestling, self-defense, and MMA training classes to members and visitors of all ages from absolute beginners to professional athletes.

● Garden Life Juice Bar & Café: A healthy juice bar concept offering fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, soups, salads, and sandwiches.

● Naturally Gifted: A gift shop featuring holistic and personal care products as well as unique finds and mementos.

A Hub for Creatives

Priví's Creative Ecosystem provides opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals alike to engage, create, and collaborate all under one roof. The components of our ecosystem are:

● Baldwin's Literary Social: A full-service bookstore and coffee bar where you can buy, trade, or sell books, attend literary events, join book clubs and explore independent publishing.

● The Exposure Hub Creative Coworking & Studios: A space for creatives, small businesses, freelancers, and other professionals to work, network, train, and have access to event space, incubator programs, and studio space.

● Priví Event Center: Various meeting spaces including a 5,000 square-foot conference facility, pre-function area, and training rooms for banquets, executive meetings, weddings, fundraisers, receptions, and corporate events that will fit any need.

● Priví Art Gallery: An exhibit space for original works of art showcasing modern artists whose portfolios explore the connections between history, culture, and the zeitgeist.

● Picasso's Splat Room: A multimedia art center that offers splatter paint classes for date nights as well as kids' parties. Picasso also offers courses on anger management through art.

● Bricks 4Kidz® Creativity Center: A youth enrichment business providing an environment where children and adolescents can play, study, and build with LEGO® Bricks. Classes, camps, and events are structured courses developed by engineers and other experts promoting the principles of S.T.E.M. education.

Optimistic About the Future

Stonecrest Resorts is actively working on Phases III & IV. Commitments for later phases of development include:

● The Original Hot Dog Factory: The Atlanta Based Original Hot Dog Factory has over 20 different hot dog options as well as hamburgers, wings, shakes, and desserts on the menu. There are 30 locations nationwide and another 12 in development.

● Food Hall: The 50,000-square-foot chef-driven food hall will include desirable and healthy concepts, as well as sit-down restaurants and cocktail bars. The food hall will be curated and operated by the Good Food & Company Hospitality Group, well known in Atlanta for concepts such as the Atlanta Breakfast Club, ABC Chicken & Waffles, Phoenix Roasters, and most recently Le Petit Marche. The executive chef and co-owner Chef Anthony Saunders and co-owner Osiris Ballard have developed unique concepts that feature cuisine with global influences.

● TRYP by Wyndham: The capstone achievement of the Priví project will be the completion of the TRYP by Wyndham Hotel providing 110 guest rooms, a full-service bistro, a roof-top bar, and additional meeting space. TRYP will be the first full-service hotel in Stonecrest and is a part of Wyndham's new Black Ownership & Lodging Development (BOLD) Initiative.

Construction of Phase III and development of Phase IV will continue this winter, with a planned opening of the upper-level food hall in Summer 2023 and the TRYP by Wyndham hotel in 2024. For the latest updates on openings and construction, including renderings, visit StonecrestResorts.com or follow Priví Stonecrest on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Stonecrest Resorts, LLC is a limited liability commercial real estate development company engaged in the business of developing retail, entertainment, and food & beverage facilities with a focus on tourism services such as family entertainment, education and history, health and wellness, and gathering spaces. (http://www.StonecrestResorts.com)

APD Solutions Real Estate Group LLC is an award-winning community and economic development firm providing services and strategies that impact distressed and underserved areas across the United States. (http://www.APDSolutions.com)

