Cannabis Professional Business Plan Financial Pro Forma Templates Now Available for Download
Boost Cannabis Business Plans
Boost Business Plans has now created easy to use specialized Cannabis financial pro formas templates and have made them officially available for download.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Business Plans was created by Downtown Las Vegas local Rachel Johnson. She has worked in the finance world in a vast variety of industries for over 25 years and has specialized in writing for the Cannabis industry for over 10 years. She and has assisted Cannabis industry consultants, legal firms, application writers and clients with winning city, county and state licensing across the country. She has also written business plans for EB5 Investment projects, SBA lending, grants, angel investors, venture capitalists and much more.
Her services offered are:
- Full business plan narrative with market analysis and research.
- Full financial pro forma with 3 or 5 year projections.
- Downloadable pro forma templates for every Cannabis business model
Consulting.
In addition, after years of working in the Cannabis industry writing business plans and financial pro formas, she now has created easy to use specialized Cannabis financial pro forma templates and have made them officially available on her website. The following templates that are are now available are good for startup:
- Dispensaries
- Manufacturing/Extraction
- Cultivation
- Social Consumption Lounges - New
Anyone can go to www.boostbusinessplans.com/templates and download today in order to assist in starting their business.
And of course, if you need a full Cannabis business plan and financial pro forma for a license or for investor capital raising, she is more than happy to help.
