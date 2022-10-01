Submit Release
Cannabis Professional Business Plan Financial Pro Forma Templates Now Available for Download

Upcoming Social Consumption Lounges to Open in Las Vegas

Boost Business Plans has helped hundreds of dispensaries across the country with business plans.

Boost Cannabis Business Plans

Boost Business Plans has now created easy to use specialized Cannabis financial pro formas templates and have made them officially available for download.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Business Plans was created by Downtown Las Vegas local Rachel Johnson. She has worked in the finance world in a vast variety of industries for over 25 years and has specialized in writing for the Cannabis industry for over 10 years. She and has assisted Cannabis industry consultants, legal firms, application writers and clients with winning city, county and state licensing across the country. She has also written business plans for EB5 Investment projects, SBA lending, grants, angel investors, venture capitalists and much more.

Her services offered are:

- Full business plan narrative with market analysis and research.
- Full financial pro forma with 3 or 5 year projections.
- Downloadable pro forma templates for every Cannabis business model
Consulting.

In addition, after years of working in the Cannabis industry writing business plans and financial pro formas, she now has created easy to use specialized Cannabis financial pro forma templates and have made them officially available on her website. The following templates that are are now available are good for startup:

- Dispensaries
- Manufacturing/Extraction
- Cultivation
- Social Consumption Lounges - New

Anyone can go to www.boostbusinessplans.com/templates and download today in order to assist in starting their business.

And of course, if you need a full Cannabis business plan and financial pro forma for a license or for investor capital raising, she is more than happy to help.

Rachel Johnson
Boost Business Plans
+1 323-829-1777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.