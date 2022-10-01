St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release in Swanton
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Tpr. Chris Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2022 @ 1151
INCIDENT LOCATION: 215 St. Albans Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release - alcohol consumption
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Champagne
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the above Troopers and Swanton PD officer (Gilbert) responded to the above address for a report of an intoxicated male (Champagne) who was being disorderly within his residence and causing the other occupants to fear for their safety. Upon police arrival Champagne was located and subsequently arrested for having consumed alcohol, a violation of court ordered conditions of release which stemmed from a domestic assault charge. Champagne was lodged (detoxed) at the NW State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NW State Corrections
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.