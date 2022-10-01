St. Albans Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release in Swanton

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Tpr. Chris Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2022 @ 1151

INCIDENT LOCATION: 215 St. Albans Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release - alcohol consumption

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Champagne

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the above Troopers and Swanton PD officer (Gilbert) responded to the above address for a report of an intoxicated male (Champagne) who was being disorderly within his residence and causing the other occupants to fear for their safety. Upon police arrival Champagne was located and subsequently arrested for having consumed alcohol, a violation of court ordered conditions of release which stemmed from a domestic assault charge. Champagne was lodged (detoxed) at the NW State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NW State Corrections

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.