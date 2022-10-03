Marijuana impairment: Announcing the enhancement of ZXEREX Safe™ workplace impairment screening
ZXEREX-Safe™ is a breakthrough risk management technology that helps companies reduce injuries and casualty losses, while increasing workplace productivity.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug impairment has been responsible for deaths, injuries, and casualty losses. Impairment in the workplace contributes to the total cost of work injuries (including wages and productivity losses), which in 2019 was $171 billion dollars.
The growth of medicinal and recreational marijuana is causing increases in injury, absenteeism, casualty loss, and decreased productivity. According to the National Safety Council, “On the roadway and at work, impairment can kill. Impairment negatively affects safety in both seen and unseen ways, including impacting the business bottom line.”
Current economic uncertainty creates a greater need for a safe work environment. During a recession, the need to mitigate risk is more pressing because companies must rely on employees to do more with fewer resources. A single catastrophic event can have an enormous economic impact. Examples include an air crash, a train wreck, a production line death, a mine explosion, a refinery fire, or a multi-vehicle truck and/or car crash. The cost of any one of these is many thousand times the cost of deterrence.
Though recessions are challenging, the need continues for employers to identify and mitigate impairment risk. When combined with your company’s current safety program, Zxerex Safe™ will help to stop employees from showing up impaired or using drugs like Marijuana while at work. While serving as a deterrent, Zxerex Safe can help to reduce injuries, absenteeism, and casualty losses and improve productivity.
Using AI and machine learning, Zxerex has enhanced its science-based algorithms to rapidly detect impairment. This type of screening is not like traditional urine and saliva drug testing. For example, Zxerex Safe identifies the actual effect of Marijuana on the centers of the brain that control the eyes, whereas urine and saliva tests report the presence of the drug in body fluids but say nothing about current impairment. This is very important because some compounds like THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) in Marijuana, remain in the body long after the impairment effect wears off. Since positive urine or saliva tests do not test for current impairment, this type of testing is being used less often in the workplace to determine whether an employee is fit for duty.
In studies of human subjects at major medical centers, Zxerex has developed impairment bio-signatures for Marijuana and Opioids. Using personalized cloud-based analytics, Zxerex Safe™ reports on impairment just seconds after screening. This non-invasive test takes about 2 minutes and can be done at the start of a shift for employees with high-risk jobs (e.g., driving, operating heavy equipment or machinery, use of sharp objects), and thereafter randomly during the shift for others in the workforce. This screening can readily become routine and further demonstrate that your company is doing its best to keep the workplace safe for everyone. Knowing that safety is a priority and that the organization cares for its employee, serves as a basis for a respectful relationship across all levels in the workplace.
When combined with your in-house safety program, ZXEREX Safe will become a valuable resource for injury prevention. Zxerex Corporation seeks to help companies maintain a safe, impairment-free workplace while respecting the employee, supporting employee retention, and enhancing recruitment into a safe work environment
Though economic uncertainty may be a challenge, the need to affordably mitigate impairment risk remains a top priority. Please visit our website to learn more about Zxerex Safe at http://www.zxerex.com. For more information, email info@zxerex.com, or call 1-480-518-9905.
Screening for Marijuana Impairment