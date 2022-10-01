Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Death of Chief Justice Max Baer, Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor

Governor Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer.

“I’m extremely saddened to learn that Chief Justice Baer passed away. He was a respected and esteemed jurist with decades of service to our courts and our commonwealth. I am grateful for his contributions and leadership in the Supreme Court.

“Frances and I send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his fellow justices and colleagues at the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.”

Governor Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

Chief Justice Baer served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2003 to 2022, and was sworn in as Chief Justice in 2021.

The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Chief Justice Baer’s interment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.