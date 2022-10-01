Submit Release
Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement in support of Black Canadian communities

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Markham - Unionville, and Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Monday, October 3, 2022


Time:

9:30 a.m. EDT

To register, contact arevig.afarian@infc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 3, 2022. The zoom link will be provided upon registration.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c7059.html

