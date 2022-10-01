Submit Release
Official lunch was hosted for heads of state and government attending opening ceremony of gas interconnector in Sofia

AZERBAIJAN, October 1 - 01 october 2022, 15:25

An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev for the heads of state and government participating in the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector (IGB).

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the lunch.

