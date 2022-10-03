America’s Boating Channel Will Showcase ACA Videos in New Smart TV Offerings

The ACA and America's Boating Channel

Paddlesports Earn Prominent Placement in On-Demand App and Linear Channel Now in Development

With paddlesports now the nation’s largest and fastest growing segment in recreational boating, we are especially pleased to showcase the ACA’s exemplary video content.” — Kathy Strachan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the ACA (American Canoe Association), the national nonprofit organization that serves the broader paddling public through a variety of educational, stewardship, and competitive initiatives, to include the ACA’s substantial catalog of videos on a wide range of paddlesports topics in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and the ACA’s Safety Education and Instruction Director, Kelsey Bracewell.

“With paddlesports now the nation’s largest and fastest growing segment in recreational boating, we are especially pleased to showcase the ACA’s exemplary video content in both our smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel,” said Kathy Strachan. “Featuring the ACA’s large assortment of titles in a variety of paddlesports categories will help enable this rapidly growing group of boaters to safely enjoy all aspects of paddling and have more fun on the water.”

ACA’s Safety Education and Instruction Department Director, Kelsey Bracewell noted, “In partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, the ACA has been able to produce nearly 100 paddlesport educational videos about a diversity of topics including kayak fishing, canoeing, stand up paddleboarding, recreational kayaking, and paddling with kids. These video collections not only address important skills, tips, and tricks, but also highlight critical knowledge such as trip planning, hazard awareness and avoidance, multi-use waterway navigation, and proper life jacket wear. Having these videos included in America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV app and channel will greatly expand the accessibility and impact of our paddlesport safety messaging; we are grateful to be a part of this project.”

Strachan added, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boater education videos is now underway. We will be the first television channel fully dedicated to boating. We will distribute a broader mix of higher appeal video content encompassing boating lifestyle sports, news, and entertainment genres on smart TVs as well as computers and mobile devices in coming months. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About the ACA

Founded in 1880, the ACA (American Canoe Association) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization serving the broader paddling public by providing education related to all aspects of paddling, stewardship support to help protect paddling environments, and sanctioning of programs and events to promote paddlesport competition, exploration, and recreation. Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the ACA is the oldest member-based paddlesport recreation, competition, and conservation association in the United States. The ACA has a network of members and affiliated clubs and organizations spanning every U.S. state and 45 countries, who range from elite level competitors and internationally recognized instructors to recreational novices and beginner paddlers.

Media Contacts

Kaycee Maas

The ACA

+1 540-907-4460

kmaas@americancanoe.org