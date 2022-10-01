Reconstructed ramps at I-10 and SR 85 in Buckeye reopened

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers who make State Route 85 part of their return trips from San Diego to Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened the reconstructed ramp connecting northbound SR 85 to westbound I-10 in Buckeye.

It took crews just three weeks to complete the improvement work and reopen the ramp to traffic late last night (Friday, Sept. 30). ADOT also reopened the upgraded ramp that connects eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85.

A third ramp in the area, connecting westbound I-10 to southbound SR 85, also will be improved starting early next year.

The ramp work is part of ADOT’s $82 million project to widen an 8-mile stretch of I-10 between Verrado Way and SR 85, scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

In addition to third lanes being added in both directions along the freeway, the I-10 interchange at Watson Road will be reconstructed as a diverging diamond interchange. The Miller Road interchange was modernized into a diverging diamond earlier this year.

A next phase of work, which will require the temporary closures of the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road, is slated to begin in mid-October.

The project is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan. It is funded in part by Prop 400, a dedicated sales tax for transportation improvements approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.