Yoga Size, Share, Price, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Yoga Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Yoga Market Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global yoga market, assessing the market based on type of industry and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 41.05 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 60.42 Billion
The growth in the global yoga market is induced by rising awareness among people about their health and wellness. Increasing modernisation and lifestyle changes is having a negative impact on physical and mental health of people. Yoga’s innumerable beneficial effects, like improved immunity, have resulted in a hike in the amount of people practicing it worldwide.
Yoga helps a person release stress and anxiety, which tends to increase its preference. Furthermore, increasing trend of practising yoga, endorsement by celebrities and influencers, yogic practise promotion, the international yoga day establishment, and other initiatives by government are all contributing significantly to the global yoga industry growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Yoga and associated practices are exercises that start engaging both the mind and body. These improve flexibility, posture and balance, and range of movement, providing both mental and physical benefits. Yoga also relieves stress through mental focus and breath control. This leads to a better sleeping pattern, that aids in the prevention of mood swings, depressive symptoms, and other ailments.
Yoga helps in disease prevention, improves blood pressure regulation, keeps blood sugar maintained, stabilises hormonal imbalances, and aids in fluid balance. Yoga practise helps in the beneficial treatment of a wide range of medical problems, including sleeplessness, hypertension, digestive disorders, diabetes, anxiousness, depressive symptoms, psychotic disorders, and sleep problems.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
Online Yoga Course
Offline Yoga Course
Yoga Accreditation Training Programs
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
People’s growing concern for health and awareness of wellness and health programmes are the key factors elevating the global market for yoga. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the demand for teachers and instructors. This has increased the number for yoga accreditation programmes, allowing practitioners to transition into instructors who can offer guidance while they practise yoga.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Alo Moves, Inc., FLYOGI LLC, Gaia, Inc, Momo Studio B.V., Glo, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
