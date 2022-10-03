London-Based Publishing, Consulting and Production Company Enables Businesses To Get Closer To Gen Z Than Ever Before
Thred Media uses Gen Z behavioural insights and the power of social change to build a stronger future for people + planet + brands
Unlike many traditional consulting agencies who rely steadfastly on outsourced data, rented audiences and focus groups for insights targeting Gen Z, we are the focus group and we generate the data.”LONDON, ENGLAND, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when culture-led generational shifts are rapidly transforming the way businesses position themselves and their messaging, Thred Media is now leading the way in equipping organizations- such as Google, Microsoft, Ford, Snapchat, Dunkin, Ogilvy and the United Nations- to connect directly with Generation Z to cultivate societal change.
— Jenk Oz, Founder & CEO Thred Media
Founded by 17-year-old young entrepreneur Jenk Oz, Thred Media is a multi-award-winning publishing, media, consulting, and production company that enables businesses to effectively integrate their strategy with Gen Z and social change movements globally. Thred Media allows its clients to access a Gen Z approach to research and futurecasting insights using first-hand data, co-creation strategies and game-changing content production.
Three pillars triangulate to form Thred Media’s core foundations: Publishing, Consulting and Community.
Publishing- The central tenet of Thred Media’s business is the 100% impact-focused online publication Thred.com which features daily news coverage, exclusive interviews and analysis on all aspects of youth culture + social change. Alongside in-house editors and writers, Thred has built out a global ecosystem of remote writers bringing real-time issues to light in the most authentic and transparent way. The site is available in 17 different languages, reaches people in 220+ countries and territories, has 250,000+ page views a month, two weekly newsletters, and is available on Flipboard, Medium, Apple News, Google News, and Global Citizen’s website.
Dedicated to showcasing change makers and cultural opinion leaders worldwide, Thred Media has established the daily #365changemaker spotlight and the Thred100 - a weekly curated list of Gen Z’s top 100 activists, entrepreneurs, companies, organizations and movements that embrace and influence youth culture and drive social change at scale. In addition, Thred has a bi-weekly Career Coach column that focuses on youth employment, gig opportunities and the green economy written by Dan Kiernan, Head of Careers at Oxford University, Said Business School and LinkedIn Top Voice 2022.
Consulting- Thred partners with brands, agencies, research houses and non-profit organizations globally to help them understand Gen Z’s beliefs, behaviors and the emerging transformational tech and consumer forces underpinning change. In addition, the team focuses on novel, action-oriented strategies to engage Gen Z in the ideation, curation and co-creation of culture-led participatory moments with the brands and people they care about. Thred Media has worked creatively with companies such as Google, Microsoft, Snapchat, Oracle, Ford, Universal, Vodafone, and Dunkin. They have also enjoyed partnering with agencies such as Ogilvy, Edelman, and Weiden + Kennedy, alongside research houses Canvas8 and Artefact. In addition, Thred Media has agreed to provide content and media services for Talenthouse, the largest platform for creative talent globally.
Community- At the heart of Thred Media is its network of global change makers, activists, entrepreneurs and cultural mavens who Thred draws inspiration from every day. It includes 200k+ social media followers, 250k+ website readers, 20k+ newsletters subscribers plus, the 2k+ members of the ‘Change Maker Directory’ which includes ambassadors, champions, interns, remote writers and Discord moderators who are on the ground driving forward social change in their local areas.
“The vision behind the change maker network is to build a global community of like-minded young people that can network together to bring about local change and then shine a light on their stories and successes with other communities so they can see a path forward for change using real-time examples.” Jenk Oz
Now, companies can tap directly into this audience and Thred Media’s team of experts to learn more about Gen Z and social change issues, develop co-creation strategies across key areas, and validate business decisions in real time. ‘Involving Gen Z consumers in all elements of your business will allow youth to place themselves at the center of your brand and feel ownership in its growth and evolution as you move towards a mutually defined purpose’, Jenk Oz.
Headquartered in London with a New York office opening later this year, Founder, CEO and Influencer Strategist Jenk Oz works alongside the Thred Media team of in-house professionals and 20 remote writers to create a go-to panel of Generation Z experts including editors, writers, researchers, social media content specialists, videographers, animators, graphic designers and client partners.
In the current economic climate, many businesses are unsure how to evolve their offerings and speak to new audiences. While some organizations that are seen to be ‘responsible’ have benefited from an improved reputation, the real value goes to businesses that drill down into their social purpose and become real champions of social change. With this in mind, Thred Media has been created with the core belief that Corporate Social Responsibility is not an add-on feature or a seasonal campaign to drive sales, but rather a vital Corporate Operating System for businesses.
Thred Media Founder and CEO, Jenk Oz commented: “The faster brands realize this, the better chance they will have of surviving economic downturns, developing and retaining fully 'invested' employees, and ultimately, gaining share of mind and long term share of wallet of the consumer. Gen Z is the largest, most diverse and most geographically untethered cohort in history, making up 40% of all global consumers and holding earnings of $7 trillion. By 2031, Gen Zer’s income will reach $33 trillion, surpassing that of millennials. Companies cannot afford to miss out”.
Offering focused specialist publishing, media, consulting, and production services under one-roof, Thred Media, provides a far-reaching network of Gen Z influencers, activists, entrepreneurs, and social media communities that businesses tap into to access these valuable insights. Unlike other offerings in the sector, Thred Media has over 200k social media followers and an all-Gen Z writing, production and consulting team. The team can deliver first-hand data, up-to-date trend analysis and a genuine Gen Z approach to strategy, to engage and harness input from a game-changing generation.
Jenk Oz continues: “Great companies - those with sustained, standout success – recognise they need to tap into data-driven insights and behavioral economics to make powerful business decisions. As a generation, Gen Z wields great influence and is undeniably impacting how businesses are communicating with their customers, across the globe.
Now, we want to be able to share this knowledge and expertise with businesses that are looking to unlock their social purpose and understand how they can benefit from becoming champions of social change. The importance of this expands beyond business profits—it is fundamental for a healthy economy, job creation, and consistent innovation.
Our vision is to support businesses in discovering their potential by enabling them to get much closer to Gen Z than has been possible before. Thred Media’s insights will enable teams from any business to find answers to their most valuable questions, directly from a Generation Z audience, on a global scale.”
For more information on how Thred Media can help you unlock your social purpose and become a champion of the social age please contact hq@thredmedia.com.
