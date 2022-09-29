Submit Release
Ways for Island residents to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CANADA, September 29 - September 30th is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday to remember the history of residential schools and to honour the lives lost, the survivors and their families.

Due to Hurricane Fiona and ongoing recovery efforts, public events recognizing the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as well as those for Treaty Day on October 1st have been canceled. 

Below is a list of actions that residents may choose to take to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Learn and reflect

Donate to organizations supporting survivors of residential schools 

Wear Orange

  • Wearing orange is a way to show support for residential school survivors and their families while acknowledging the legacy of residential schools. 
  • Mi’kmaq Printing & Design is a local Indigenous company that sell shirts here

Learn about the PEI Indigenous organizations and First Nations

Read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report or the Government of Prince Edward Island’s annual status reports on the Calls to Action.

 

Media contact:
Nicole Yeba
Executive Council Office 
Bilingual Senior Communications Officer
ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

 

Sean Doke
L’nuey 
Media Relations Officer
sdoke@lnuey.ca
 

