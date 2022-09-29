New health workforce strategy improves access to health care, puts people first

CANADA, September 29 - People will now have more primary and emergency care services with new regulations in place that expand the range of services that paramedics and first responders can provide.

With the appropriate training and licensing in place, paramedics and first responders will be able to better assist and treat patients on scene. For paramedics, depending on licensing level, this means the ability to provide more interventions such as:

enhancing airway management skills; and

providing expanded life support and pain management procedures and medications during transport.

First responders will be able to:

provide additional diagnostic testing, such as blood pressure and blood glucose while on scene, that can better inform paramedics;

administer epinephrine when needed for a life-threatening allergic reaction; and

support the preparation or packaging of patients for transport by paramedics.

The Province worked closely with training institutions, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), Ambulance Paramedics of BC (CUPE 873), the BC Association of Professional Fire Fighters, the Fire Chiefs Association of BC, the Emergency Medical Assistance Licensing Board and first responder agencies to finalize the regulations.

As work continues to implement the new regulations, these organization will be key to ensuring that consistent and appropriate training, assessment, oversight and continuing competency measures are in place to ensure that paramedics and first responders can provide the new services safely and competently.

The changes have been made after input and consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including Ambulance Paramedics of BC (CUPE 873), the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association, the Fire Chiefs Association of BC, BCEHS, Emergency Medical Assistant training programs and paramedics in the industry. The changes are intended to update the scope of practice for paramedics and first responders to align with other jurisdictions and have been modernized to allow for the incorporation of future innovations in emergency technology.