/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of the Passage Yolène-Jumelle/

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and Dominique Ollivier, Chair of the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee, invite media representatives to an event to inaugurate the Passage Yolène-Jumelle.

Members of Ms. Jumelle's family will be present for the occasion.

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022



Time: 1 p.m.



Location: Under the tent in Parc Saidye-Bronfman

Near 4815, Rue Buchan, Montréal, Québec H4P 2R9

Media representatives are asked to confirm their attendance:

communications.cdn-ndg@montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce