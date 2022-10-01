Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,006 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of the Passage Yolène-Jumelle/

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of the Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and Dominique Ollivier, Chair of the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee, invite media representatives to an event to inaugurate the Passage Yolène-Jumelle.

Members of Ms. Jumelle's family will be present for the occasion.

Date:

Saturday, October 1, 2022


Time:

1 p.m.


Location:

Under the tent in Parc Saidye-Bronfman

Near 4815, Rue Buchan, Montréal, Québec  H4P 2R9

Media representatives are asked to confirm their attendance:
communications.cdn-ndg@montreal.ca

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c1506.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of the Passage Yolène-Jumelle/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.