DriveSavers Offers Up to $1,000,000 in Data Recovery Services to Victims of Hurricane Ian

DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide $1,000 off per data recovery service to residents of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia who have lost critical data as a result of Hurricane Ian and resulting floods. The company is donating time, resources, and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 in data recovery services. This offer includes all digital storage devices including external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, multi-drive servers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, and camera cards.

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2022

"DriveSavers is known worldwide for recovering data from severely traumatized devices including those that have been dropped, burnt, crushed, and submerged in water," said Scott Moyer, president of DriveSavers. "We offer our expertise to those who've lost irreplaceable data from photos and videos of loved ones to business and financial records."

This deeply discounted data recovery service is available for victims of Hurricane Ian and the resulting floods. Because exposure to water and air cause corrosion on circuitry, customers must contact DriveSavers and ship devices no later than October 31, 2022. This offer is limited to one device per business or household.

Those who require data recovery should call DriveSavers immediately at +1-800-440-1904 or visit http://www.drivesaversdatarecovery.com. Data recovery advisors are available by phone seven days a week.

About DriveSavers
DriveSavers Data Recovery, worldwide leader in data recovery since 1985, provides the industry's fastest, most reliable and only certified secure data recovery service. All of the company's services meet security protocols for financial, legal, corporate and healthcare industries and it is the only company that posts proof of its annual SOC 2 Type II audit report and HIPAA data security and privacy compliance.

DriveSavers Data Recovery adheres to U.S. Government security protocols, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Data Security Rule (GLBA), the Data at Rest mandate (DAR) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). DriveSavers Data Recovery engineers are trained and certified in all leading encryption and forensic technologies and operate a Certified ISO Class 5 Cleanroom. Satisfied customers include Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, U.S. Army and Sandia National Laboratories.

