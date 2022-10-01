33 Migrants Rescued from Horse Trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents, assisted by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies (SCCSO), rescued 33 migrants, seized thousands in cash and arrested two smugglers in possession of firearms during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Tucson Sector agents and SCCSO deputies conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer around 2 a.m. While investigating the trailer, agents discovered 33 migrants enclosed shoulder to shoulder inside.

Agents arrested the driver of the Ford as well as the driver of a Dodge pickup encountered at the scene. The vehicles were believed to be traveling in tandem. Agents also seized two loaded handguns, one from each truck, and $16,000 in cash.

The drivers, both local U.S. citizens, face smuggling charges. The migrants were arrested and processed for immigration violations.