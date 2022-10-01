33 Migrants Rescued from Horse Trailer
TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents, assisted by Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deputies (SCCSO), rescued 33 migrants, seized thousands in cash and arrested two smugglers in possession of firearms during a traffic stop early Sunday.
Tucson Sector agents and SCCSO deputies conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer around 2 a.m. While investigating the trailer, agents discovered 33 migrants enclosed shoulder to shoulder inside.
Agents arrested the driver of the Ford as well as the driver of a Dodge pickup encountered at the scene. The vehicles were believed to be traveling in tandem. Agents also seized two loaded handguns, one from each truck, and $16,000 in cash.
The drivers, both local U.S. citizens, face smuggling charges. The migrants were arrested and processed for immigration violations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.