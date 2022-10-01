Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents participate in outreach at area schools

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents visited and participated in outreach events at two area schools in Laredo, Texas.

On September 30, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents, visited Trautmann Elementary School at the beginning of the school day to greet the children. Accompanied by officers from the Webb County Constables Precinct 1 and United Independent School District Police Officers, agents enthusiastically provided high fives to the children as they began their school day. The children were full of smiles as they received their high five and a Border Patrol junior agent sticker. Throughout this school year different local law enforcement agencies will be visiting school campuses on Fridays to promote a friendly law enforcement experience.

Later that day, agents from the Laredo Sector Border Community Liaison Program and the Canine, Horse Patrol, and All Terrain Vehicle Units were at Alma A. Pierce Elementary School to participate in the “Careers on Wheels” program. Agents presented information to PK3- 5th grade students about the various duties of a Border Patrol agent. The presentation allowed the children to have a hands-on experience as they donned body armor and sat on a real ATV. They were able to climb on and explore different Border Patrol vehicles and then were given the opportunity to pet a horse. Students enjoyed the engagement and asked agents a variety of questions.

These events allowed agents to engage with the community and our law enforcement partners enhancing the comfort, safety, and knowledge for all involved.