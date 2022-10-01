Defi Asia to Collaborate With Borussia Dortmund on a Football Metaversal Game With Digital Collectibles

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defi Asia Capital Pte Ltd (“DAC”), a Singapore company is proud to announce that they have partnered with German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to launch a blockchain-based, football metaversal casual action game with cartoon-styled digital collectibles based on the soccer club players in the 2022/2023 season. BVB fans and the online communities can access the game through the Football Metaverse EXperience (FMEX) platform. They can expect to utilize their individual BVB digital collectible as a form of in-game item to make their game play more interesting and immersive.

Dortmund is an internationally renowned soccer club established in 1909 and based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. Since its establishment, it has won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Nicknamed as “The Black and Yellow”, the club has cultivated a reputation for spotting and developing young talents. Established footballers such as Youssoufa Moukoko and Christian Pulisic came from their famous youth Academy.

A spokesperson from Defi Asia stated, “DAC is proud to establish this working relationship with BVB. They have one of the world’s most passionate fan bases and a rich history in the soccer scene. Our team proposes an innovative concept of cartoon-styled digital collectibles within a casual action blockchain game to BVB a few months ago and we are excited that they agree and support this initiative. We hope to bring more entertainment content to the football fans globally, and to the blockchain fans and communities through our Football Metaverse.”

Carsten Cramer, Managing Director at Borussia Dortmund, added, “we are very pleased to welcome Defi Asia Capital as a new partner of Borussia Dortmund. This innovative partnership will help us to enhance the digital fan experience of our growing international fan community.”

