Intermittent closures of Honoapiilani Highway near Papawai Point for rock removal on Sunday, Oct. 16

Posted on Sep 29, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of planned closure of a single lane and intermittent closures of both lanes of Honoapiilani Highway near mile marker 9, vicinity of Papawai Point, on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The closure of the northbound lane and temporary closure of both lanes is needed to remove a boulder captured by rockfall netting next to the highway. During work hours the northbound lane closest to the boulder will be closed and traffic will be alternated in the remaining lane (contraflow). A contractor will scale the slope, remove the boulder and other debris, and adjust the rockfall netting. At points in the boulder removal, all traffic may be stopped for up to 15-minutes at a time for safety.

Electronic message boards will be posted, and emergency responders will be notified. Expect delays along the route.

