Joycoast Creates Personalized & Unforgettable Gifting Experiences With Eco-Friendly Wooden Sunglasses Program And Plants 10 Trees Per Product Sold

Joycoast specializes in creating high quality gifts crafted from natural materials that simultaneously help plant 10 trees with every product sold.

Established in 2018 by Reese O'Toole, Joycoast is regarded as one of the penultimate companies to create exciting, unique, and earth friendly options for every discerning individual’s wardrobe. Getting their start in 2018 as a Chicago-based company, Joycoast swiftly gained popularity in local events both introducing their products and tree planting program, as well as supporting a wide variety of community efforts. Once word spread about Joycoast, assisted by a robust online shopping experience, their exquisite offerings began to gain traction in the accessory market across the United States for offering high-end sustainable wooden and natural material products, including wooden watches, sunglasses, Apple Watch bands, rings, and others. Understanding the importance of protecting the planet’s future, the company insists on only using wood harvested from responsibly managed FSC forests to create handcrafted products. As the company has grown, Joycoast has enjoyed finding a place in the niche market of innovative and exciting gifting options for its corporate partners.

Understanding that no two companies are alike, Joycoast prides themselves in presenting completely customizable packages to suit any business’s needs, including engraved items, custom orders, and a “help yourself buffet style” personal presence for any corporate event to gift joy to their deserving employees or clients. Joycoast stands out from its competitors by adding an urbane irreverence to the sometimes stagnant world of high end accessories. The company guarantees its customers visually stunning high-quality products by using exotic woods to create ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and stylish watches and sunglasses.

"We strive to provide a family-like experience while providing elite level service. When you contact Joycoast, you won't have to go through the motions of pressing buttons and entering codes and fighting for a sales rep’s time. Myself, or one of my Joycoast family will always answer. We take pride in our customer satisfaction. We love to have fun, but more than anything, we want to know our customers are the happiest in the world. When you purchase Joycoast, don't hesitate to contact us anytime. We'd love to hear from you," says the owner, Reese O’Toole.

Joycoast is always driven to elevate its customer’s experience to the highest levels, and as such strives to hire a team with creative ideas, always pushing to create unique and innovative designs of high-end accessories. The company also offers on-site staffing for its corporate partners as part of its mission to provide an unforgettable gifting experience, with their team traveling to corporate events all over to provide company employees the joy of choosing their perfect gift, hands on. Joycoast also offers virtual gifting, gift cards, and other opportunities to make every event special and exciting.

