Drivers in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Can Get 10% Off on Any Repair or Service

Drivers can get 10% off on Hyundai repair and services at Dickson City Hyundai in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai owners looking for maintenance services and repairs can visit Dickson City Hyundai in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to save money. The dealership is offering a 10% discount on any Hyundai service and repair over $250. Interested parties must show the coupon at the time of service by downloading it from the dealership's official website. Drivers can also get the coupon via contact number or email on their phones.

Individuals interested in taking advantage of this offer can schedule a service appointment right away. In addition to 10% off on service and repair, the dealership has several other service coupons on Hyundai maintenance. Drivers can check out these offers on the dealership's Service Specials page.

Dickson City Hyundai has a state-of-the-art service department to keep all Hyundai models in top-notch condition. Some of the services offered at the dealership's service center include:

-Oil change
-Brake service
-Tire services
-Battery service
-And more!

Along with Hyundai services, customers can also order genuine Hyundai parts in Scranton, Pennsylvania. They can fill out a straightforward form on the dealership's website to order the required parts. Not only can Hyundai owners get genuine parts from the dealership, but they can also order genuine Hyundai accessories to personalize their vehicles.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Dickson City Hyundai service department can contact them by dialing 570-487-5000. Drivers can also visit the dealership at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway in Scranton, PA, for further assistance.

Media Contact

Ray McGarry, Dickson City Hyundai, 570-885-3356, rmcgarry@rosadogroup.com

SOURCE Dickson City Hyundai

