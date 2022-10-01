Kohinoor Group and CBRE Join Hands for Kohinoor’s Commercial Project in PCMC Near Pune
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune’s real estate mogul, Kohinoor Group, and CBRE, a worldwide leader in real estate services and investments, have collaborated for Kohinoor World Towers (KWT), one of Kohinoor’s ambitious commercial real estate projects in PCMC near Pune. Both parties are excited and optimistic about the difference this collaboration will make for this elite and game-changing project.
Pune, September 13
Kohinoor Group, one of Pune’s top real estate and construction brands, has joined hands with CBRE, a global real estate services, and investment leader. Both groups have collaborated for KWT, a massive commercial project being construction in the heart of PCMC on the arterial Old Mumbai Pune Highway.
The collaboration was announced on 13th September at KWT, where Prasanth Gopinath, Director Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group, Anuj Dhody Executive Director–Head Pune Operations and Col. Sanjeev Sehgal, Senior Director, Head FM and Property Management—Pune Region, CBRE South Asia were present.
Prasanth Gopinath, said, “As per Kohinoor Group’s vision plan, we will have 7 million sq. ft portfolio by 2027 for our commercial business unit. Such developments of size and scale must be managed by a team who understands and have managed the best global standards. In this process we are delighted to partner with CBRE Property Management to provide enhanced user experience, tenant engagement, innovation, best practices, asset life cycle, post Covid precautions for the Kohinoor World Towers clientele.”
He also mentioned that technology will lead the partnership, where the strength and capabilities of Kohinoor and CBRE will be leveraged to get KWT managed with the best of standards.
Anuj Dhody added, “The PCMC area has always boasted of one of the best infrastructures in the city. The local corporation has done outstanding work for the city’s infrastructure development and has stayed ahead of the curve”
Col. Sanjeev Sehgal said, “KWT is one of the accomplished names that add to CBRE’s property management portfolio in the PCMC area. Our partnership represents two best-known professional brands with world-class offerings and exceptional services. We are confident that the partnership will surely delight all stakeholders”.
About Kohinoor Group:
Kohinoor Group is a 39-year-old construction company. The company has constructed many architectural wonders that have helped transform Pune and PCMC’s identity. Kohinoor Group has delivered over 8 million sq. ft across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft of spaces currently under construction.
Visit https://www.kohinoorpune.com/ to know more.
About CBRE India :
CBRE India is part of CBRE Group Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company offers integrated services like transportation, facilities, project management, property management, appraisal, investment management, property leasing, property sales, and many others. CBRE India was founded in 1994.
Visit https://www.cbre.co.in/ to know more about the company.
About Kohinoor World Towers :
Kohinoor World Towers, abbreviated as KWT, is a commercial real estate project in Pune. The project is strategically located between Pimpri and Chinchwad on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. KWT offers multi-sized offices, excellent connectivity, ultra-modern amenities, and other features modern business owners expect from a commercial project.
