Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Pitts Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:14 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On September 30, 2022, 27 year-old Michael Eugene Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###