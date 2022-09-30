Local planning efforts awarded $10 million in IDOT grants

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 30 - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state.





"Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they're going safely and quickly," said Gov. Pritzker. "Thanks to our hard work, support from the federal government, and the leadership of Secretary Osman, more than $10 million will be dispersed for 29 planning projects throughout the state - from EV charging infrastructure to bike networks. This is the kind of investment that will help rebuild Illinois - one road at a time."





Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the grants are designed to advance the objectives of the Illinois Long Range Transportation Plan . Among the criteria considered were plans that implement asset management strategies and performance-based planning and programming, as well as activities that grow and support economically distressed areas.





Applicants included local and state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit entities with public sponsors also were eligible to apply.





Projects include:

City of Decatur - Creating a plan to support the growing demand for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Creating a plan to support the growing demand for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. Pace - Study and plan for a systemwide restructuring of its entire network of services.

Study and plan for a systemwide restructuring of its entire network of services. Village of Mount Prospect - Arterial bike network study to provide the community a viable and safe alternative mode of transportation.

Arterial bike network study to provide the community a viable and safe alternative mode of transportation. Blackhawk Hill Regional Council - Create a master plan for the Great River Trail, building on the planning detailed in its 2022 Great River Trail Concept Plan.

Create a master plan for the Great River Trail, building on the planning detailed in its 2022 Great River Trail Concept Plan. Peoria County/City of Peoria - Smart and connected communities master plan, focused on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs of disadvantaged urban and rural populations.

Smart and connected communities master plan, focused on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs of disadvantaged urban and rural populations. Springfield Airport Authority - Smart airport and regional logistics plan to improve the economic viability of the airport, along with improving the commercial and industrial development potential of the airport and surrounding area.

"Under Gov. Pritzker, we are working with our local partners to invest in infrastructure through the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "All of these efforts start with smart, researched planning. These grants will get resources to the local level to help guide decisions that improve mobility, safety and quality of life in our communities and neighborhoods."



