Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 30, 2022

From the Office of Council President Albornoz

Discussion will include Thrive Montgomery 2050, Domestic Violence Awareness Month and upcoming public hearings

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2022On Monday, October 3 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to provide a preview of the Council’s deliberations on the Planning, Housing and Economic Development Draft of the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Council President Albornoz will also discuss County-wide efforts to help victims of domestic violence in Montgomery County and will address other Council matters. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

Release ID: 22-334
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
