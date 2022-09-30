IDPH Reports 493,000 Doses of New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in Less than One Month
"It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are taking advantage of the added protection offered by the new bivalent boosters," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "And while the case rate has been declining, this is not the time for anyone to let their guard down. As we head into fall and face a potential surge in new cases, I urge everyone who is eligible to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get the updated booster AND their flu shot. These vaccines are especially important for those most vulnerable to severe illness, such as those individuals over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised."
IDPH reported that over the last week, an average of more than 19,000 doses of the new bivalent vaccines have been administered across the state each day. This is more than double the daily average for all vaccinations for most of the summer. Among the total eligible population, those 12 and older, about 4.4 percent have received the new booster. The rate is higher among those 65 and older, at 10 percent of the Illinois population.
The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 2 that include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an added mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,762,220 cases, including 35,011 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 899 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 130 patients were in the ICU and 31 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 86 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.