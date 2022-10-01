Update: Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on October 3, 2022

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 30, 2022

Committees will review proposed zoning changes to establish the Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone and modify setbacks for placing an antenna on existing structures; legislation to change the electrical licensing process; the Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan; and receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future

The Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct 3, at 9:30 a.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-03, Overlay Zone - Downtown Silver Spring (DSS), SMA H-146, Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan and ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

The Education and Culture (E&C) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future focused high quality and diverse teachers.

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Craig Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will also meet at 1:30 p.m. to continue review of the 2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. The Committee will also review Bill 12-22, Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses - Permit Requirements.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

The Council will meet at 3:30 p.m. to hold a closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee, or official over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.



More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

ZTA 22-03, Overlay Zone - Downtown Silver Spring (DSS)

Review: The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-03, which would establish the Downtown Silver Spring (DSS) Overlay Zone, remove the Ripley/South Silver Spring (RSS) Overlay Zone and modify the Fenton Village (FV) Overlay Zone.

The new DSS Overlay Zone will cover all the districts included in the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan except for the Adjacent Communities District. It includes language for a Height Incentive Area, additional allowed accessory uses and a Design Advisory Panel.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Planning Board.

ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure - Use Standards

Review: The PHED Committee will review ZTA 22-01, Antenna on Existing Structure – Use Standards, which would change the current setback for an antenna on existing structures from the current 60 feet to 30 feet, so that these antennas are treated similarly to telecommunications towers.

In July 2021, the Council adopted ZTA 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which revised the standards for telecommunications towers allowed as a limited or conditional use and generally amended the use requirements. ZTA 19-07 did not make any changes to antennas on existing structures, which is a different use in the Zoning Ordinance with separate provisions. Relevant to ZTA 22-01, the setback for a telecommunications tower in the Agricultural, Rural Residential, and Residential Zones was reduced to 30 feet.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Briefing & Update: High Quality and Diverse Teachers

Briefing: The E&C Committee will receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and the discussion at this meeting will focus on high quality and diverse teachers. The Blueprint is Maryland's legislative framework to enable school systems from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to perform as the best school systems in the world.

Approximately $3.8 billion is provided during a 10-year period to support specific education policy recommendations in five key areas: high-quality early childhood education and expansion; high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders; college and career readiness pathways; more resources to ensure all students are successful; and governance and accountability.

2022-2031 Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan

Briefing and review: The T&E Committee will hold its second meeting to receive a briefing from the Department of Environmental Protection and review the County Executive’s Recommended Montgomery County 2022-2031 Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan. The purpose of the Plan is to provide an overview of the planning policies, needs, issues and planned infrastructure related to community and individual water and sewerage systems.

Bill 12-22, Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses - Permit Requirements

Review: The T&E Committee will review Bill 12-22 - Electricity - Board of Electrical Examiners - Licenses – Permit, which would reflect changes made by the state assumption of the electrical licensing process in the 2021 Maryland Electricians Act. This bill will delete several license categories for electricians and create a new license category, the Low Voltage Electrician License. In addition, the bill would add a new permitting process.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



