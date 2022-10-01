MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference

Local pastor's wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women's conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend.

The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand Rapids, had an impact sponsor, MI. Attorney Ricks-Johnson who selflessly agreed to provide her professional services free of charge to the conference guests.

Born and raised on the Eastside of Detroit, MI. Attorney Ricks-Johnson started her journey to become an Attorney in the 6th grade. Having no Attorneys in her family or close friends, Urenia gained knowledge of the law through various God-ordained connections by way of internships and guidance from mentors.

Urenia is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and Thomas Cooley Law School. Upon graduation from law school, Urenia became a Professor at Thomas Cooley Law School. Having a passion as an entrepreneur, Urenia opened Ricks & Associates, PLLC in May of 2007.

With no clear blueprint growing up regarding the legal field or Corporate America, Urenia has made it her goal to help young people navigate through the legal field with professionalism and integrity. She is the founder of Ricks & Associates, PLLC law firm in West Bloomfield, MI.

In 2016, she co-founded Corporate Development Institute a non-profit organization designed to mentor, and train youth on the fundamentals of life, balance, and Corporate America. CDI also partners with various organizations to provide community legal services in the areas of Estate Planning, Expungements & Bankruptcy.

Urenia speaks at various conferences, and seminars with the hopes of inspiring others to reach their God given potential.

Inspiring entrepreneurs Deborah Frew and Asiyah Cosom were also present as impact sponsors in the conference. The host of the Resuscitate Conference, Natasha Tupper, was delighted with the selfless services of the conference's impact sponsors. full of excitement and gratitude, Natasha revealed she'll sponsor her guests by offering no-cost book publishing services through her urban nonprofit publishing house, Polished Perspective Publishing House.

Rev. Deidric Tupper, the church's pastor paid the conference guests a surprise visit at the close of the conference. The New Faith Temple COGIC is known for their community outreach and activism. They offer summer camp, after school tutoring, food giveaways, and retail partner community stores all at no-cost. The added resources of the conference's impact partners was a welcomed act of kindness.

"If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it." - Margaret Fuller

Media Contact

Company Name: New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ

Contact Person: Rev. Deidric I. Tupper

Email: Send Email

Phone: 6162456378

Address:1701 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

City: Grand Rapids

State: MI

Country: United States

Website: https://www.nftcogicgr.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference