CanadaMath takes fun and learning a step further through useful math contest tutorial videos

CanadaMath is an online collection of tutorial videos for the grades 7-12 mathematics competitions in Canada and the United States of America.

"Practice is a vital element when it comes to learning how to master the various forms of mathematics. However, several students in the grade 7 to 12 age bracket can learn quicker and easier when they can physically see how to solve a specific math problem – and one of the easiest ways to do this is by providing the information they need to do this in the form of online video tutorials. That's where CanadaMath comes into the picture," a representative said in a statement.

The Canadian math contests are conducted worldwide annually by the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. The CEMC, which takes pride in its 50+ years of experience, is dedicated to inspiring students to reach further with mathematics and computer science. Its team of professionals is committed to giving students and Math league enthusiasts the tools they need to build their confidence, grow their problem-solving skills, and get excited about mathematics and computing.

On the site, students can check out math contest papers, answer keys, and complete solutions.

Meanwhile, the American math contests are conducted worldwide annually by the Mathematical Association of America. The CEMC offers a dedicated page to students looking for American math contest papers, answer keys and full solutions.

There are presently three levels of competition exams under the AMC: AMC 8, AMC 10, and AMC 12. These exams are created for students in grades 8 through 12.

As a leading resource globally, the CEMC free courseware receives 10 million page views annually. More than 265,000 students in over 80 countries register for its 15 contests each year, and about 1.5 million learners and teachers benefit from its Problem of the Week.

Meanwhile, The Canadian Math Society hosts the Canadian Open Math Challenge (COMC). The top students from the COMC move on to write the Canadian Math Olympiad (CMO) and the International Math Olympiad (IMO).

Those who wish to get started with math contest tutorial videos may visit CanadaMath's YouTube channel via @canadamath. Others who want to learn more about CanadaMath may visit its social channels for more information.

