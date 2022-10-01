FirstSportz Expands from Olympic Sports to a One-Stop-Shop for All Sports Fans

FirstSportz is an Indian-based company distributing the latest news in sports, including Boxing, Formula 1, Football, Golf, MLB, MMA, Nascar, NBA, NFL, NHL, Tennis, e-sports, and more.

The number of sports events occurring simultaneously across the globe is almost impossible to measure. From dozens of football leagues and cups, over tennis minor and major tournaments, to small golf and cricket competitions, thousands of athletes are competing somewhere in any given interval of 24 hours.

To ensure that sports fans can quickly discover the latest happenings in the world of sports, FirstSportz has created a comprehensive website that dives deep into the realms of tennis, UFC, football, cricket, NBA, Formula 1, and numerous other sports categories.

Within less than three years, FirstSportz has managed to gather and distribute nearly 90,000 articles about the most popular US sports and over 150 Million pageviews, helping sports fans and enthusiasts from all walks of life discover the results of the most important matches, high-profile competitions, leagues their favorite players are participating in, and more.

Having realized that some of the newer sports and disciplines, such as F1, MMA or WWE are becoming increasingly popular among younger generations, the leadership of FirstSportz decided to branch out and expand its repertoire of covered categories to various sports outside of Olympic sports:

“FirstSportz is the first stop for all sports fanatics like you and us. Founded in 2019, we initially concentrated only on Olympic Sports, but to make it the first and final stop for all sports lovers, we have added every other sport which you might be looking for, like cricket, football, tennis, e-sports, NBA, MMA, and much more,” said FirstSportz’ founder Bhart Singh.

The world of e-sports in particular has tremendously grown over recent years. Wanting to cater to the needs of well over 84 million e-sports fans, FirstSportz dove deep into online and competitive gaming, covering FIFA and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the latest rumors about highly influential gaming streamers recently.

