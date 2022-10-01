Resilient SFBL, a Female Focused Softball Sports Brand, Brings Custom Designs of Premier Quality Gloves into the Softball Gear Market

Resilient SFBL is an American company that specializes in the design and production of high-quality softball gloves and apparel products for girls and women.

Softball is one of the most popular sports in the USA, with over 120,000 softball teams comprising over two million players nationwide, according to USA Softball. Resilient SFBL entered the market with a promise to deliver the best softball gear for female players across America.

According to its founder, Kevin McGuire, Resilient SFBL’s mission is “To bring the finest selection of high-quality softball fielding gloves, batting gloves and apparel to young girls and women. We do this by collaborating with outstanding female softball players, engineers, and designers to create the highest quality, innovative, fashionable selection on the market that allows female athletes to compete at their highest potential.”

Carrie Eberle

From custom softball gloves to batting gloves and apparel, Resilient SFBL’s product lines are comprised of premier quality materials and craftsmanship specifically designed with the female athlete in mind. Bring The Smoke, Carolina Vibes, Cracker Jack, The Patriot, Endless Summer, as well as the infamous Dream Weaver and Sahara Sunrise have proven that Resilient SFBL craftsmanship and quality are worthy of being the top choice of women softball Pros, USA players, Collegiate players, HS players, and community youth players.

The inspiration to create Resilient SFBL came to Kevin when he wanted to buy training gear for his daughter. Realizing that the majority of items in contemporary sports stores were designed and targeted for boys and men, Kevin took action, and thus Resilient SFBL was born.

“When my daughter came along and became old enough to play tee-ball, I was really excited to get her involved and go shopping for cool softball gear. However, I was disappointed to find out that the selection of softball gear and apparel was so limited when compared to the boys' baseball selection. The boys' selection seemed to take up about 80% of the space and softball was given the other 20%,” Kevin said.

Chelsea Alexander

In less than a year, Resilient SFBL became a sponsor for numerous Top Professional and Collegiate Players brand Ambassadors proudly sporting Resilient softball gloves and apparel. Carrie Eberle, a professional playing for Athletes Unlimited Softball; Chelsea Alexander, former outfielder for Oklahoma State University Cowgirls; Sarah Willis, a collegiate pitcher and outfielder for the University of Central Florida softball team and Makayla Jackson, a transfer infielder from Tulsa University to Rogers State University are at the helm of Resilient SFBL Ambassadors. The company anticipates adding additional Ambassadors to its team soon.

Aside from bringing the finest selection of female softball gear to the American market, Resilient SFBL plans to launch an educational blog on the company’s website to ensure young girls and female players can become familiar with this sport in a friendly atmosphere.

Resilient Rosie

“Our mascot, Resilient Rosie, is a tribute to the generation of women who exemplified resilience during WWII,” said Resilient SFBL’s founder Kevin McGuire.

Resilient SFBL is a customer-centric softball company built upon the pillars of diversity and follows the BDE principle: Built on passion, Driven by obsession, and Elevated through a belief in a better world for women’s sports.

More information about Resilient SFBL is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Resilient SFBL

405-396-6867

3424 NW 178th St

Edmond

OK 73012

United States