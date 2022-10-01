Doggy Style Pet Supplies Is The Leader Of The Pack With Their Luxury Dog Beds

Every furry friend deserves the best, and Doggy Style Pet Supplies is committed to providing that. Their luxury dog beds ensure the ultimate comfort for any dog in a stylish design.

Every pet owner wants to spoil their furry friend with the best money can buy. From toys to beds, man’s best friend deserves luxury for their undying loyalty and love.

Doggy Style Pet Supplies has exactly that with their luxury dog beds. With beds and blankets designed for dogs of all sizes, they provide everything a dog needs for the ultimate comfort. From memory foam to easy, machine washable materials, the beds are functional and high quality while making sure every dog is comfortable.

Doggy Style Pet Supplies

The founders of Doggy Style Pet Supplies combined a passion for fashion and design with a love for dogs. The two of these things combined created what is now a luxury dog bed brand. The elegance and functionality of their products speak to the founders’ vision.

During the lockdown, the founders identified a gap in the dog bed market. In order to get the high-quality dog bed they wanted, they needed to spend a fortune. Without spending an exuberant amount of money, the quality wouldn’t last, and they would soon need a new bed.

Doggy Style Pet Supplies knew they needed to design their own solution, and so their brand was born. Their line has multiple styles and colors, all with a signature houndstooth pattern. With memory foam as the base, these beds will provide any dog with the comfort they need, from a puppy to a senior with additional bed needs.

Not only are these beds soft and stylish, but they’re also machine washable, making cleanup from any messes simple and easy. The beds even have a non-slip base to keep them in place, even for the most active dogs.

Matching blankets in the same luxurious, soft cotton are available as well to complete a dog’s perfect setup to rest.

Doggy Style Pet Supplies has truly thought of everything, with even laundry bags available to wash the beds and blankets in. These bags prevent large amounts of fur from getting through the washer and dryer being used while still letting them be thoroughly washed.

Conclusion

With numerous five-star reviews, Doggy Style Pet Supplies has changed the game with their luxury dog bed styles. They carry four sizes for small to extra-large dog breeds to make sure all dogs have the chance to have a bed to fit them.

The founders of Doggy Style Pet Supplies are so dedicated to dogs that their own dogs, Ted the Jack Russell and Frank the French Bulldog, are featured in many of their social media posts and on the website.

The signature houndstooth pattern on all of their beds showcases the luxurious designs, complete with soft cotton material and supportive memory foam. Every dog will feel as spoiled as they deserve with a Doggy Style Pet Supplies bed.

