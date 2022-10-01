Submit Release
Renowned Mystery Novelist, Patty Brooks Has an Interesting Story to Tell About Her Own Life

The author behind some of the best mystery novels in Upstate New York has had an adventurous and interesting life herself.

Although she is known for her adventurous and mystery-filled novels, Patty Brooks’ life is not so different from the unique characters in her books.

One Halloween night, a teenage patty Brooks was flying with her father in a single engine plane over Adirondack High Peaks. Unfortunately, a horrible lightning storm disabled the radio and the plane crashed on a mountain side. In sub-freezing temperatures, they spent the night in the plane and the next day walked ten miles out to civilization.

She has also been in a horse accident, struck by lightning, is a Reserve Champion, and was even Santa Claus’ personal pony guide.

Santa’s Workshop, the country’s first theme park, was brought to life in 1949 by Brooks’ father, Julian Reiss.

It is no wonder Patty Brooks has a penchant for storytelling.

“I believe my experiences helped me become more daring and adventurous. I’ve had an interesting childhood and I always like to think outside the box. I’m always trying to come with a crazy new idea to make life more interesting,” commented Brooks, talking about how her experiences shaped and changed her.

Her first article was sold to a national magazine for $4.00. Since then she sold five 500+ articles, mostly to equine trade journals and several national magazines like Goodhousekeeping. Her first novel, Mountain Shadows, was published 2003 and was implemented into the curriculum of several Adirondack high schools.

