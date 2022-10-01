Manchin, Capito Announce $4.9 Million for Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and
Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
announced the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will
receive $4,961,000 to support its efforts to help West Virginians suffering
from substance use disorder or behavioral health issues. The funding is made
possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by
Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is on
the frontlines of the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that
continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured
this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians
with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,” said Senator
Manchin. “The funding announced today will support Marshall
University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and
underserved areas across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to
support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving
care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
“Marshall University continues to lead the way in initiatives
important to West Virginia, and they are training our youth to make a tangible
impact on our state in the future,” Senator Capito said. “I’m proud to
announce the Congressionally Directed Spending, which will help expand recovery
services at the university, and provide the tools they need to properly train
students and provide technical assistance. Leaders at Marshall stressed the
importance of this project to me, and I commend their effort and dedication to
helping West Virginians when they need it the most.”
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in
last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities
that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the
needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.