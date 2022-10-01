Manchin, Capito Announce $4.9 Million for Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery

September 30, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will receive $4,961,000 to support its efforts to help West Virginians suffering from substance use disorder or behavioral health issues. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support Marshall University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.” “The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery is on the frontlines of the fight against the devastating drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state. I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to provide our fellow West Virginians with the support and recovery services they need and deserve,”“The funding announced today will support Marshall University’s work to address mental and behavioral health needs in rural and underserved areas across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they continue to provide lifesaving care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

“Marshall University continues to lead the way in initiatives important to West Virginia, and they are training our youth to make a tangible impact on our state in the future,” Senator Capito said. “I’m proud to announce the Congressionally Directed Spending, which will help expand recovery services at the university, and provide the tools they need to properly train students and provide technical assistance. Leaders at Marshall stressed the importance of this project to me, and I commend their effort and dedication to helping West Virginians when they need it the most.”



