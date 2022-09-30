Dinner was hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, September 30 - A dinner has been hosted on behalf of Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Galab Donev in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria Galab Donev said:

- Dear President Aliyev,

Dear ministers, members of the Azerbaijani delegation,

I am very pleased to welcome you to the Republic of Bulgaria. This visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am sure that your visit will not only contribute to the extensive political dialogue we are conducting this year, but will also expand and develop cooperation between our countries in energy security and all other areas of mutual interest.

I believe that the active strategic dialogue between our two countries at a high and the highest levels in recent years will continue to develop on the basis of friendship and mutual respect, and it is even more important in view of the complex geopolitical events.

I am sure that your visit will contribute to a better use of our geographical location and greater stability, predictability and certainty not only for our peoples, but also for the whole of Europe.

Of course, I should personally mention the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, for which I and all Bulgarians have deep respect. This Foundation's contribution to the restoration and development of the historical complex “Trapezitsa” in Veliko Tarnovo, the ancient capital of Bulgaria, is an example of good cooperation and relations in the field of culture.

Welcome again, and I wish you a successful visit.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Prime Minister, thank you very much. I am very glad to see you. I am very pleased to have the opportunity to discuss the important issues of our bilateral relations. I am sure that this visit will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

As a matter of fact, we have viewed each other as strategic partners for many years, for seven years now, and we are literally seeing the results of this close cooperation. We are observing good results in the field of trade. Although the full indicators are not quite satisfactory yet, our trade has more than doubled this year.

During the day, I will meet with the heads of leading companies of Bulgaria to define a more practical basis for our potential cooperation. Given that energy security is currently at the top of the global agenda, of course, cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan in this field is in the center of our attention.

We started this cooperation recently and Azerbaijan has become a gas supplier for Bulgaria. We plan to increase the volume of gas supplies even beyond the declared figures.

Another important area in which we can successfully plan our joint work is the identification of routes. I believe that existing projects and the extension of current connecting lines will open up new good opportunities for increased transit through the territories of our countries.

Prime Minister, thank you for mentioning the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Bulgaria. It was a great honor for us to support the historical restoration process in Veliko Tarnovo. This project once again shows the sincerity of our cooperation and the very close relations between our peoples.

My visit has just begun, is continuing and will be continued tomorrow, but I can already say that I am satisfied with the results.

I convey my best wishes to you and the people of Bulgaria.