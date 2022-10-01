Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Swedish Foreign Minister Linde

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde today about the apparent sabotage along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The United States is supporting Sweden and other European partners to investigate further. We remain united with our Allies and partners in our commitment to promoting European energy security. The United States and Sweden will continue to strengthen the close cooperation between our countries in the face of regional and global challenges, including Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.

