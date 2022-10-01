Submit Release
New U.S. Embassy in Niamey Awarded Global Best Project by Engineering News-Record

Engineering News-Record (ENR), a leading construction industry news magazine, named the U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger, as a Global Best Project in the Government Building category. U.S. Embassy Niamey was recognized alongside other global projects that exemplify outstanding design and construction. ENR will officially present the award at the ENR Global Best Project Awards ceremony in December 2022.

The Niamey Embassy represents the best of U.S. architecture, engineering, and technology and sets a new standard for the design of diplomatic campuses overseas. The project, completed in 2022, is a showcase example of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) commitment to secure, resilient, and sustainable practices. Completed in phases, the project provides modern, functional facilities that serve as Mission Niger’s diplomatic platform. Miller Hull of Portland (Seattle) was the design architect and B.L. Harbert was the design-build contractor with Page as architect of record. The campus incorporates multiple energy conservation strategies including photovoltaic arrays that produce up to 750kWH, shading screens and canopies that reduce solar heat gain by approximately 60 percent, and low-flow plumbing fixtures. A battery energy storage system (BESS), the Department’s first ever, complements the embassy’s photovoltaic system by maximizing the site’s use and storage of solar power.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 171 new diplomatic facilities and has more than 50 active projects in design or construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad. For further information, please contact OBO External Affairs at OBO-EA@state.gov or visit the Overseas Building Operations website.

