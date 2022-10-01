Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Republic of the Marshall Islands President Kabua, the Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo, and Palau President Whipps

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with the Republic of the Marshall Islands President David Kabua, the Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo, and Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., in Washington, D.C. The Secretary underscored the enduring nature of the relationship between the United States and the three countries, collectively known as the Freely Associated States (FAS), along with the United States’ commitment to successfully complete the ongoing negotiations related to the Compacts of Free Association. The Secretary welcomed progress in the negotiations and emphasized the importance of their shared vision for a strong and lasting relationship that benefits the entire Pacific region.