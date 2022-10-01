Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,052 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Republic of the Marshall Islands President Kabua, the Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo, and Palau President Whipps

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with the Republic of the Marshall Islands President David Kabua, the Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo, and Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., in Washington, D.C. The Secretary underscored the enduring nature of the relationship between the United States and the three countries, collectively known as the Freely Associated States (FAS), along with the United States’ commitment to successfully complete the ongoing negotiations related to the Compacts of Free Association. The Secretary welcomed progress in the negotiations and emphasized the importance of their shared vision for a strong and lasting relationship that benefits the entire Pacific region.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Republic of the Marshall Islands President Kabua, the Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo, and Palau President Whipps

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.