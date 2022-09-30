Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Holds Its First Plenary Ordinary Meeting of 2022

MACAU, September 30 - The Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions (CDCE) held the first Plenary Ordinary Meeting in 2022 today (30 September). The meeting was presided over by Lei Wai Nong, Chairman of the Committee and Secretary for Economy and Finance.

In the Committee’s opinion, with a series of preferential measures for Macao introduced by the Central Government, various policies and measures of the SAR Government and concerted efforts of the Government and different sectors of the community, the local MICE industry will be revitalised. By leveraging the boosting effect of the “MICE+” cross-sectorial collaboration, the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economic development will be enhanced.

Local events to help the industries recover faster

Secretary Lei Wai Nong said that since the normalisation of pandemic prevention measures in early August, local MICE activities have been resumed, with events held almost every week in recent months. The events cover various fields such as tourism, science and technology innovation, and shopping, and help speed up the recovery of the industry and create business opportunities for local SMEs.

He encouraged Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone to jointly develop the “multi-venue event” collaboration and better integrate the venue resources and policy advantages of both regions. He added that this collaboration mode would allow different sectors to strengthen their connections and exchanges via the MICE platform, maximising the boosting effect of the “MICE+” cross-sectorial collaboration and push forward the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economic development.

Collaboration with the four major industries to “go out” and bringing in MICE projects

In terms of fostering the “industry + MICE” cross-sectorial collaboration, from March to June this year, the government’s economic and trade departments joined hands with representatives from MICE and other industries such as big health, technology and innovation and modern finance to conduct business exchanges in cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou Shenzhen and Zhuhai, which helps introduce different themed MICE projects in Macao and supports the growth of Macao’s four major industries.

Various measures to create favourable conditions for “multi-venue event” collaboration

Starting from 1 September this year, foreigners visiting Macao and intending to join MICE activities in the Co-operation Zone may apply for a three-month multi-entry visa in Macao. Together with the resumption of mainlanders’ tour groups to Macao and electronic visa application, these measures will create even more favourable conditions to nurture the new development models and facilitate more collaboration projects.

Notably, the First China (Macau) High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum will be held in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin as a “multi-venue event” in Macao and the Co-operation Zone in late November and early December.

At the Meeting, a number of committee members shared their opinions on the implementation of the preferential measures for Macao, optimisation of MICE sector’s statistical analysis, motivating local citizens to join MICE activities, and explore possibilities of the “MICE+” cross-sectorial collaboration.