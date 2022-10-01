Submit Release
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri


30 September 2022



KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. The oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Elliott Student Union Ballroom inside the Student Union on campus. Beginning at 9:30 a.m.


A panel consisting of Chief Judge Gary Witt, Judge Mark Pfeiffer, and Special Judge Louis Angles will hear oral arguments in four cases. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.


Chief Judge Witt will preside over the proceedings in Warrensburg. Judge Witt was appointed to the Western District in 2010. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as an associate circuit judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit (Platte County). Previously, he practiced law in Platte County and served in the Missouri House of Representatives. Judge Pfeiffer was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. Judge Angles has served as an associate circuit judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit (Clay County) since 2013.


The court regularly convenes court in Kansas City. However, for more than 20 years, the court has held sessions in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court's role in the judicial system.




Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

