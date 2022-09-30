When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 30, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 30, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product labeling fails to declare eggs Company Name: Whole Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

AUSTIN, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Zerto Fontal cheese from fifty-four stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York because the product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The products were located in the Specialty department and were packaged by the slice with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The affected products can be identified by the name “Zerto Fontal”, a product code of 20565300000, sell by dates of 9/21/2022 – 10/20/2022, and were available for purchase from 9/21/2022 through 9/29/2022.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a customer complaint of illness.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 daily between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. CST.