Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

Map of US 95 near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground.

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. The grant is intended to help personnel and equipment travel to military installations more safely and reliably.

The funds will go toward widening about 3 miles of US 95 northeast of Yuma, from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal bridge. The project will transform the two-lane highway into a five-lane facility, including a new bridge over the canal.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2022. However, ADOT is already underway with improvements to an adjacent segment of US 95. Work is expected to be complete by late 2022 on that project, which will widen 3.6 miles of the highway between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Wash.

ADOT split the improvements into two parts in order to minimize delays for surrounding agricultural users, as well as the adjacent urban and military areas. While the Defense Department grant is funding $13.3 million in improvements, the overall project cost is approximately $29 million.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions and delays in the area, with work scheduled 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

