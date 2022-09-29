Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest

At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on the welfare. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 73 year-old Gloria Williams, of Northwest, DC.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be caused by sharp force injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###