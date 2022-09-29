Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:00 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/mPyg8h0nVbw

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.